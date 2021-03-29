Third Security LLC Decreases Holdings in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

Third Security LLC trimmed its position in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,219,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,088 shares during the quarter. AquaBounty Technologies accounts for 14.6% of Third Security LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Third Security LLC owned 0.26% of AquaBounty Technologies worth $159,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AQB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 676.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 590,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 514,747 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,668,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 427.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AQB. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of AquaBounty Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQB traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.11. 23,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,531,480. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $13.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.10 and a current ratio of 18.33.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.77% and a negative net margin of 11,050.81%. Analysts predict that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc develops and markets products to enhance productivity in land-based aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

