11,347 Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Purchased by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,347 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,089,000. The Trade Desk accounts for approximately 1.5% of Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in The Trade Desk by 72,489.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,233,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after buying an additional 6,224,701 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Trade Desk by 14.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,786,933,000 after buying an additional 445,756 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in The Trade Desk by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,912,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,332,812,000 after buying an additional 59,723 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Trade Desk by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,989,372,000 after buying an additional 138,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in The Trade Desk by 92.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 267,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,836,000 after buying an additional 128,628 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.35, for a total transaction of $260,912.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,366 shares in the company, valued at $59,003,618.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $744.26, for a total transaction of $643,040.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,553 shares in the company, valued at $13,808,255.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 238,009 shares of company stock worth $194,226,911. Company insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTD traded down $50.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $621.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,163. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $784.48 and a 200 day moving average of $733.46. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.50 and a twelve month high of $972.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.19, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. On average, analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTD. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Friday. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $782.15.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

