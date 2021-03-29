Hazelview Securities Inc. Sells 41,030 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Hazelview Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 142,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,030 shares during the period. Sun Communities comprises approximately 3.7% of Hazelview Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hazelview Securities Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $20,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 9,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SUI traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $151.71. 8,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 95.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.57. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $157.70.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SUI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.14.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

