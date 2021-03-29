Hazelview Securities Inc. Sells 12,198 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Hazelview Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,198 shares during the period. Essex Property Trust accounts for approximately 5.2% of Hazelview Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hazelview Securities Inc. owned about 0.20% of Essex Property Trust worth $29,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESS. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 10,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 138,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,794,000 after purchasing an additional 80,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ESS. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.50.

Shares of ESS traded down $5.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $278.88. 7,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,390. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.30 and a 52 week high of $294.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

