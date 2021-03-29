Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,355,766 Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,355,766 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,524,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Halliburton by 7.9% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,151 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 11,148 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 253,336 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,203,944 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $98,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,757 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076,106 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $20,338,000 after acquiring an additional 142,883 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 288,917 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HAL. Bank of America raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Tudor Pickering raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. HSBC cut Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $14.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens raised Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.65.

NYSE HAL traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.04. 293,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,596,917. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.55. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of -4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $48,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,261 shares of company stock valued at $265,935 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

