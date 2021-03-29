Pi Financial Increases Savaria (TSE:SIS) Price Target to C$23.00

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its target price increased by analysts at Pi Financial from C$18.00 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SIS. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Savaria from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

SIS traded down C$0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting C$17.72. 117,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,990. Savaria has a 1 year low of C$9.84 and a 1 year high of C$19.03. The company has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 34.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.97.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

