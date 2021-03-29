Aimia (TSE:AIM) Price Target Raised to C$6.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Aimia (TSE:AIM) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on Aimia from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Aimia stock traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$5.19. The company had a trading volume of 99,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,286. The company has a current ratio of 14.66, a quick ratio of 14.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Aimia has a 12-month low of C$1.85 and a 12-month high of C$5.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$480.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.39.

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Investments and Holdings, and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

