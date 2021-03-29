Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Sells 10,068 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,117,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,068 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $24,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Dropbox by 307.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. 62.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dropbox stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.38. 192,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,364,956. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $28.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.75.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $98,013.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $233,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,708 shares of company stock worth $971,895 in the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DBX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

