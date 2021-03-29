Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,684,747,000 after buying an additional 6,132,846 shares during the period. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,040,554,000 after buying an additional 4,229,746 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Comcast by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,639,724,000 after buying an additional 3,343,311 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 209.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,549,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $238,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,231,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $536,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark increased their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.28.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.45. 513,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,747,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $32.05 and a twelve month high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

