Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Paul John Balson

Paul John Balson grew its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,272 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Paul John Balson’s holdings in Facebook were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,611,449,000 after purchasing an additional 910,971 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,762,764,000 after purchasing an additional 919,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Facebook by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,463,140,000 after acquiring an additional 367,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,909,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,345,936,000 after acquiring an additional 153,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $15,657,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.00, for a total transaction of $85,870.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,314. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,390,817 shares of company stock worth $373,444,082 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $284.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $810.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $269.53 and a 200-day moving average of $269.50. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.83 and a 12-month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

