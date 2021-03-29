Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.4% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO traded down $3.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $174.80. The company had a trading volume of 8,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,800. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $82.70 and a fifty-two week high of $189.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th.

