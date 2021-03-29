Short Interest in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Increases By 382.4%

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 382.4% from the February 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 12,515 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 111.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 17,850 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 81,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $505,000.

Shares of SBI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.23. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,803. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day moving average is $9.12. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.94 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.0235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

