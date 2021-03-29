Max Sound Co. (OTCMKTS:MAXD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Max Sound Co. (OTCMKTS:MAXD) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,108,900 shares, an increase of 352.4% from the February 28th total of 687,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 654,972,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MAXD stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.01. 104,811,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,587,875. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01. Max Sound has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.

About Max Sound

Max Sound Corporation sells and licenses products and services based on its patent-pending MAX-D HD Audio Technology for sound recording and playback. The company markets MAX-D technology, which enhances various types of audio, as well as compressed audio and video as used in mp3 files, iPods, Internet, and satellite/terrestrial broadcasting.

