Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Short Interest Up 364.8% in March

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,200 shares, an increase of 364.8% from the February 28th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 524,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ EDOC traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $18.67. The stock had a trading volume of 711 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,552. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $23.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,582,000.

