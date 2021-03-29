Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 10,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $136.51. The stock had a trading volume of 108,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,720,960. The company has a market cap of $121.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.44. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $104.52 and a 1-year high of $136.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

