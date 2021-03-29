Truvestments Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 129,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,812,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.4% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 20,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $261,000. Taal Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 250.0% in the third quarter. Taal Capital Management LP now owns 350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $201,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.12. 319,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,728,290. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.91. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.20 and a 52-week high of $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $143.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -581.22, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

