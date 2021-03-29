Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Sells 1,300 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. South State CORP. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of VOO traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $364.33. 207,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,972,266. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $224.13 and a 52-week high of $366.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $357.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.36.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

