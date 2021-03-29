33,874,965 Shares in SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) Bought by Warburg Pincus LLC

Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 33,874,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,580,000. SOC Telemed makes up approximately 4.5% of Warburg Pincus LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Warburg Pincus LLC owned about 0.38% of SOC Telemed as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Institutional investors own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on SOC Telemed in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on SOC Telemed in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lowered SOC Telemed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SOC Telemed in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on SOC Telemed in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

Shares of SOC Telemed stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,121. SOC Telemed, Inc. has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $12.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.74.

SOC Telemed Company Profile

SOC Telemed, Inc provides telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

