Windacre Partnership LLC Has $488.18 Million Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Windacre Partnership LLC lowered its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,990,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the period. Air Lease accounts for 12.8% of Windacre Partnership LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Windacre Partnership LLC owned about 9.66% of Air Lease worth $488,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Air Lease by 7,032.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,887,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,862,000 after buying an additional 1,861,466 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,353,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,874 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Air Lease by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,077,000 after buying an additional 637,520 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Air Lease by 348.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,860,000 after buying an additional 500,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stamina Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Air Lease during the third quarter worth approximately $13,239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

AL has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

AL stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.44. The stock had a trading volume of 20,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. Air Lease Co. has a 52 week low of $17.61 and a 52 week high of $52.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.07 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.48%. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.57%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

