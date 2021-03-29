Hegic (HEGIC) One Day Volume Tops $3.62 Million

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Hegic has a market capitalization of $113.52 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hegic has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Hegic token can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000461 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.44 or 0.00059420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007173 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.13 or 0.00217642 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $542.34 or 0.00935834 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00051460 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00078382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00029893 BTC.

Hegic Token Profile

Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 425,355,246 tokens. The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co

Buying and Selling Hegic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hegic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

