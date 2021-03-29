Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $18,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Stryker by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in Stryker by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $241.50. The company had a trading volume of 23,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,493. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $90.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.19, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $142.00 and a 12-month high of $250.02.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.29.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

