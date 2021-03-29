TRON (TRX) Price Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One TRON coin can now be bought for $0.0652 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a market cap of $4.67 billion and approximately $1.48 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About TRON

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

