Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Reduces Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,370 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC traded down $0.62 on Monday, reaching $38.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,075,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,322,516. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $39.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.62.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.76.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

