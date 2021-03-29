Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 67 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS traded down $6.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $321.34. 114,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,216,523. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.67 and a fifty-two week high of $356.85. The stock has a market cap of $111.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $323.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $449.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.18.

In related news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

