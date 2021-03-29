Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,087,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,535 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Aflac worth $48,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Aflac by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $1,512,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,113.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $1,292,848.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,194.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,962,010 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.70.

AFL traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.33. 149,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,943,927. The firm has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $52.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.91 and a 200 day moving average of $43.26.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

