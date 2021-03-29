Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 131,225 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 168.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 208,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,225 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $57,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 1,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $285.34. The company had a trading volume of 13,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $264.60 and a 200 day moving average of $278.70. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.25 and a 12 month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.31.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

