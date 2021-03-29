Hedera Hashgraph Price Tops $0.40 on Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 29th. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $3.09 billion and $770.80 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000692 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00050436 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.90 or 0.00248315 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002786 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011734 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00014816 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00018154 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,717,193,613 coins. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

