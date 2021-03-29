Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KGFHY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kingfisher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kingfisher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

OTCMKTS KGFHY traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $8.93. 49,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,621. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average is $7.58. Kingfisher has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $9.08.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,350 stores in nine countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

