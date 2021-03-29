Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MLSPF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of Melrose Industries stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,540. Melrose Industries has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $2.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and integration of driveline technologies; and electric powertrains and intelligent all-wheel drive systems.

