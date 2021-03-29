Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lowered its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,107,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $996,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,035 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,005,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,970 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 405.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,772,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,508 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,124,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $415,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,018,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,652,000 after acquiring an additional 876,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.48.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD traded up $1.01 on Monday, reaching $66.25. The company had a trading volume of 264,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,730,652. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.25 billion, a PE ratio of 67.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.42. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $85.79.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 46.25%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

