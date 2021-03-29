Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Has $9.09 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lowered its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $654,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $312,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 68,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.91. 96,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,145,967. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.93 and a 52 week high of $97.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.163 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

