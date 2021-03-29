Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Shares Sold by Warren Averett Asset Management LLC

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2,603.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PXF traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.11. The stock had a trading volume of 838 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,512. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.19. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $47.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.