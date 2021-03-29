Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Takes $28.25 Million Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 141,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,247,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Zscaler as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Shares of ZS stock traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $167.04. 76,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083,078. The company has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of -190.76 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.77 and a 12-month high of $230.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.47, for a total value of $586,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,595 shares in the company, valued at $702,714.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $1,265,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 248,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,927,310.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,812 shares of company stock worth $12,801,398 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZS. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $171.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.15.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.