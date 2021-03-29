Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,934 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in South State were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of South State by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in South State in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in South State in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of South State in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of South State during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

SSB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. South State presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.60.

In other South State news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of South State stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $361,360.00. Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $454,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,034,012.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,102 shares of company stock worth $4,531,377 over the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SSB stock traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.11. The company had a trading volume of 11,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,690. South State Co. has a 52-week low of $40.42 and a 52-week high of $93.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.62 and a beta of 1.08.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $363.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.30 million. South State had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 6.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that South State Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.39%.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

