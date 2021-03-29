Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Makes New $64.63 Million Investment in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 980,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,628,000. Pinterest accounts for 1.4% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Pinterest at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 261.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,531,000 after acquiring an additional 14,872,010 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,766,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073,553 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth $148,502,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $212,732,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 148.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,539,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,821 shares in the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $7,158,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,158,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,117,542 shares of company stock valued at $83,855,865 in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PINS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.99. 252,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,889,864. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.88 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $705.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.75 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.89.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

