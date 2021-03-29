Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,624 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 504,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 123,669 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 68,781 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 31,461 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 157,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 70,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,038,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,698,000 after purchasing an additional 64,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GE. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GE stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.86. 1,269,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,557,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

