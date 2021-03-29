Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $22.38 Million Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 179.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,709 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of DocuSign worth $22,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOCU. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 491.0% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,000 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,499,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,447,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,885,000 after acquiring an additional 698,316 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,187,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,274,000 after acquiring an additional 680,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,927,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,445,000 after acquiring an additional 511,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign stock traded down $4.32 on Monday, hitting $197.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,375,336. The firm has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $230.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.09. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $78.72 and a one year high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total value of $81,851,143.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,318,148.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total transaction of $1,304,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 214,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,244,959.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,531 shares of company stock worth $88,576,399 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.95.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

