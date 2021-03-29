Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $78.72

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $78.72 and last traded at $79.23, with a volume of 11231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.32.

Several analysts have commented on AYX shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist started coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $159.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -304.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $160.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.65 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott Davidson sold 579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $66,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 6,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total transaction of $817,840.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,328 shares of company stock valued at $14,544,429 in the last three months. 13.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AYX. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Alteryx by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

