ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Sees Large Volume Increase

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 303,477 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 2,512,786 shares.The stock last traded at $13.46 and had previously closed at $13.81.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BTIG Research downgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANGI Homeservices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.99.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,382.38 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.79.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 44,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $679,191.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,695,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $121,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 308,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,737,218.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,037 shares of company stock valued at $2,331,081 over the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ANGI Homeservices by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 20,533 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,979,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,638,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 109,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 41,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. 13.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANGI)

ANGI Homeservices Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

