Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Trading Down 5.7%

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)’s share price was down 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.84 and last traded at $28.99. Approximately 20,181 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,031,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.73.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PACB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Biosciences of California has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.60.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.75. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -100.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 57.25% and a negative return on equity of 101.30%. The firm had revenue of $27.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.54 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director Lucy Shapiro sold 101,666 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $5,123,966.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 624,404 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $23,433,882.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,113,241 shares in the company, valued at $41,779,934.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,859,619 shares of company stock worth $72,227,467. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

