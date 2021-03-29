Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Trading Down 6.7%

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)’s stock price was down 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $361.67 and last traded at $362.09. Approximately 2,651 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 197,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $388.24.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TECH shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stephens raised Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.09.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.16%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total transaction of $6,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total value of $319,694.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,240.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,823 shares of company stock valued at $10,535,994. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 28.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

