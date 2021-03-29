Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) rose 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.92 and last traded at $43.29. Approximately 4,053 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 653,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.49.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.64.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.25 and a 200-day moving average of $43.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a current ratio of 9.86.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.54 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $116,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 672,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,431,497.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,750 shares of company stock worth $1,141,370 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,014,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,056,000 after purchasing an additional 34,687 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,045,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,193,000 after purchasing an additional 66,929 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 774,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,273,000 after purchasing an additional 150,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $37,906,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 573,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,779,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

