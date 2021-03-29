Short Interest in Eco Science Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESSI) Declines By 45.2%

Eco Science Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESSI) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decline of 45.2% from the February 28th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ESSI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.05. 21,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,500. Eco Science Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.
About Eco Science Solutions
