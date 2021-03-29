Short Interest in Eco Science Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESSI) Declines By 45.2%

Eco Science Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESSI) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decline of 45.2% from the February 28th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESSI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.05. 21,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,500. Eco Science Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.

About Eco Science Solutions

Eco Science Solutions, Inc provides consumer and enterprise technology products and services for the health, wellness, and alternative medicine industry. Its services include business location, localized communications between consumers and business operators, social networking, inventory management/selection, and payment facilitation and delivery arrangement.

