Invictus MD Strategies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IVITF) Short Interest Down 46.0% in March

Invictus MD Strategies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IVITF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decline of 46.0% from the February 28th total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 225,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Invictus MD Strategies stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.05. 19,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,897. Invictus MD Strategies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03.
About Invictus MD Strategies
