Invictus MD Strategies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IVITF) Short Interest Down 46.0% in March

Invictus MD Strategies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IVITF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decline of 46.0% from the February 28th total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 225,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Invictus MD Strategies stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.05. 19,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,897. Invictus MD Strategies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03.

About Invictus MD Strategies

Invictus MD Strategies Corp. invests in, acquires, and develops synergistic businesses in the cannabis industry in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Sale of Cannabis and Fertilizers. It produces and sells medical cannabis; and plant fertilizers, nutrients, and other supplies for hydroponics, as well as operates medical clinics in Alberta.

