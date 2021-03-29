Everbridge’s (EVBG) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $145.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EVBG. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.08.

NASDAQ EVBG traded down $7.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.48. 12,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,590. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.86. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $95.40 and a 1 year high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.48 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 32.43%. Research analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 14,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $1,860,643.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,007.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.48, for a total value of $140,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,026 shares of company stock worth $3,701,145 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $97,873,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Everbridge by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,129,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,562,000 after purchasing an additional 444,788 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,317,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Everbridge by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,766,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,388,000 after purchasing an additional 185,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Everbridge by 133.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 283,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,676,000 after purchasing an additional 161,965 shares in the last quarter.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

