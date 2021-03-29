Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 1,171 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.69.

NYSE:HD opened at $301.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $273.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.21. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.00 and a fifty-two week high of $304.00. The firm has a market cap of $325.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

