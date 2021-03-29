Washington Harbour Partners LP Invests $34.43 Million in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 381,829 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,426,000. Rapid7 makes up 6.3% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Rapid7 by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in Rapid7 by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 16,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

RPD stock traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $74.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,050. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -44.35 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.70. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.36 and a 12-month high of $94.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. The business had revenue of $113.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.77 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPD has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.64.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total value of $67,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,609.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

