Washington Harbour Partners LP Invests $6.90 Million in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)

Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 270,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,899,000. SVMK accounts for approximately 1.3% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in SVMK during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SVMK in the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in SVMK in the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in SVMK by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 250,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in SVMK by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,346,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SVMK. TheStreet cut SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of SVMK in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SVMK from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

In related news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 16,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $459,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $276,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 472,489 shares of company stock valued at $12,392,480 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVMK traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.74. The company had a trading volume of 14,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,314. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.70. SVMK Inc. has a one year low of $11.36 and a one year high of $28.12.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $100.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.00 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 29.97% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SVMK Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

SVMK Profile

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

