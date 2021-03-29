Zebra Capital Management LLC Sells 2,172 Shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)

Zebra Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iCAD were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of iCAD by 621.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iCAD by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new stake in iCAD during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of iCAD by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iCAD by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iCAD stock traded up $0.93 on Monday, hitting $19.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,278. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.30. iCAD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.92 million, a P/E ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 1.30.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. iCAD had a negative net margin of 67.61% and a negative return on equity of 55.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. Equities analysts predict that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on iCAD in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of iCAD from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of iCAD from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

iCAD Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram.

