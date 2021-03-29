Yiheng Capital Management L.P. Buys 1,551 Shares of New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH)

Yiheng Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,864,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. New Frontier Health makes up about 0.7% of Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. owned about 6.49% of New Frontier Health worth $16,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of New Frontier Health by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,173,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,893,000 after buying an additional 137,334 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in New Frontier Health by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 119,400 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in New Frontier Health by 279.9% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 73,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of New Frontier Health by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of New Frontier Health in the fourth quarter worth $125,000.

Shares of NFH traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.21. 700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,521. New Frontier Health Co. has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.13.

New Frontier Health Corporation provides healthcare services. It operates a network of hospital inpatient departments and integrated outpatient clinics, including satellite feeder clinics. The company's facilities include 24/7 emergency rooms, intensive care units, neonatal intensive care units, operating rooms, clinical laboratories, radiology, and blood banking services.

